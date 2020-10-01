The 11th China (Taizhou) International Medical Expo ended successfully

NANJING, China, October. 01, 2020 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– From September 19 to 21, the 11th China (Taizhou) International Medical Expo was held at the China Medical City Exhibition Center. With the theme of “Development Trends in the Medical and Health Industry under the Epidemic”, the current medical expo held 23 special events and attracted participants from 21 countries and regions. Nearly 800 pharmaceutical companies participated in the exhibition. After 11 years of professional accumulation, this year’s expo presents three “higher” characteristics: a higher degree of internationalization, a higher degree of specialization, and a higher degree of specialization. This time, the expo also innovatively set up an online cloud exhibition, providing services such as online conferences, VR exhibitions, and enterprise docking, and building an integrated online and offline communication platform.

During the expo, China Medical City released the latest preferential policies for investment promotion, involving a total of 25 preferential policies in 7 major sectors, covering the R&D, production, sales and application of the pharmaceutical health industry. Relying on the advantages of abundant financial support, complete talent support policies, professional full-process services, and complete supporting facilities, China Medical City has built a first-class industrial ecosystem, and initially formed antibodies, vaccines, diagnostic reagents, high-performance medical equipment and a batch of characteristic industrial clusters such as new pharmaceutical preparations and special medical formula foods. More than 1,200 pharmaceutical companies, including 13 world-renowned multinational pharmaceutical companies such as Nestle and AstraZeneca, have taken root for development. The expo attracted 24 major projects from home and abroad to sign and settle down, with a total investment of 19.755 billion yuan, covering many fields such as antibodies, vaccines, and high-end medical devices.

The Taizhou Pharmaceutical High-tech Zone continues to promote the provincial and ministerial joint construction system to provide support for the development of China Medical City. Pharmaceutical companies have successively won the “National” brand such as the National Innovative Park, the New Vaccine and Specific Diagnostic Reagent Industry Cluster, and the National New Drug and Special Industrialization Demonstration Base. Currently in the critical period of “second entrepreneurship”, Taizhou Pharmaceutical High-tech Zone will follow the path of industrialization, specialization, capitalization and internationalization, to speed up the construction to become “China’s No. 1 and World Famous” Medical City.

Source: Taizhou China Medical City

