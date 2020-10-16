The 11th Pan-Beibu Gulf Economic Cooperation Forum & 2020 Beibu Gulf International Gateway Port Cooperation Summit was held on October 15 in Guangxi’s Nanning City

NANNING, China, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The 11th Pan-Beibu Gulf Economic Cooperation Forum & 2020 Beibu Gulf International Gateway Port Cooperation Summit, with Guangxi China-ASEAN Panorama Magazine Agency Co., Ltd as the executive organization, was held on October 15, 2020, in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China.

Lu Xinshe, Secretary of CPC Guangxi Committee, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Guangxi Peoples Congress, China, H.E. Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Thailand, and Li Xiaopeng, Minister of Transport, China gave live and video remarks for the opening ceremony of the 11th Pan-Beibu Gulf Economic Cooperation Forum respectively. Chen Wu, Governor, Guangxi, China, YB Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at Prime Ministers Office, and Minister of Finance and Economy II, Ministry of Finance and Economy, Brunei, and Datuk Seri Ir. Dr. Wee Ka Siong, Minister of Transport, Malaysia gave live and video keynote speeches for the forum and 15 domestic and foreign guests delivered their speeches in the seminars.

The theme of this years Forum is Focusing on International Gateway Port, Jointly Building New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor: A New Era of Pan-Beibu Gulf Cooperation. Two topics are set under the Forum, namely “Jointly Construct Beibu Gulf International Gateway Port and Explore New Model of Interactive Development” and “Build High-Quality New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor to Serve the Development of International Supply Chain”.

