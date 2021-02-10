The 147th meeting of the Board of Directors of PIEDMC

Lahore, February 10, 2021 (PPI-OT): The 147th meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company was held under the chairmanship of Syed Nabil Hashmi. The meeting approved a giving additional charge of Chief Executive Officer to Ali Moazzam Syed and proceedings of the last board meeting. The Board approved the expansion plan of Sundar Industrial Estate and the construction of the Medical Trauma Center.

The Board approved to abolish non-utilization fees for commercial plots in all industrial estates managed by the PIEDMC and Incentives package for investors to promote colonization. The Board approved to apply water charges policy in all industrial estates and to form a litigation committee for legal matters. The Board approved to contract with Sui Northern Gas Company for the supply of RLNG in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and to make an agreement with NHA to build an interchange on the motorway for easy access to the Park. PIEDMC board approved incentive and installment package for industrialists wishing to purchase plots of 25 acres or more in QABP.

During the meeting, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi directed the management to expedite the development works related to the managed industrial estates, especially the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and to resolve issues related to security and customer services on an urgent basis. Board Directors Syed Tariq Siraj Jafri, Arif Qasim, Ahsan Mehmood Butt, Usman Aslam Malik, Shahid Hussain Tarar, Muhammad Anees Khawaja, Dr. Sameera Rehman, CEO Ali Moazzam Syed, and other officers of relevant departments were present in the meeting.

