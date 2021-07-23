The 7th Hunhe River Bank Symphony Festival Kicked Off

SHENYANG, China, July 23, 2021 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/ — At 19:00 on July 22, the 7th Hunhe River Bank Symphony Festival, jointly organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee and the China Symphony Development Foundation, opened in the Yunyang Pavilion of Shenshuiwan Park in Shenyang.

With the theme of “Hundred Years of Glory and Artistic Heart to the Party”, the Symphony Festival invited five orchestras including Harbin Symphony Orchestra, Shanxi Symphony Orchestra, Dalian City International Symphony Orchestra, Tianjin Opera and Dance Theater Symphony Orchestra, and Shenyang Symphony Orchestra. It is held by the Shenyang Symphony Orchestra and the Publicity Department of the Heping District. A total of 6 symphony performances will be held in Yunyang Pavilion from July 22nd to 30th .

The first performance was presented by the Harbin Symphony Orchestra. The artists of the orchestra performed Chinese and foreign music such as “Dongfanghong (The East is Red)”, “Chinese Heart” and “Jazz Waltz” for the Shenyang symphony fans. The atmosphere was warm, the audience was in high mood, and the exquisite skills won unanimous praise from the audience.

The 7th Hunhe River Bank Symphony Festival has also received extensive attention from the Chinese symphony music community. The famous Chinese conductor Zheng Xiaoying and the symphony orchestras of Shenzhen, Changsha, Sichuan, Ningbo and other provinces and municipalities recorded blessing videos for the music festival.

The 7th Hunhe River Bank Symphony Festival enriches the people’s cultural life and demonstrates the city’s cultural temperament.

Source: The Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee

