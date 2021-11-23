The 7th Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival gets underway

FUZHOU, China, Nov. 23, 2021 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– The 7th Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival kicks off on November 23. The festival is to be hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the People’s Government of Fujian Province and organized by the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the People’s Government of Fuzhou. The festival, which has the theme Maritime Silk Road Cooperation for Thriving Culture and Tourism, will be held both online and offline, highlighting its status as an international event for culture and tourism along the Maritime Silk Road.

The festival will present a wide range of core and associated activities, such as the Opening Ceremony and the Culture and Tourism Cooperation Summit, and the Night of the Maritime Silk Road. Representatives from the embassies and consulates of countries along the Maritime Silk Road, from tourism agencies of countries and regions along the Belt and Road, as well as from the Maritime Silk Road Tourism Promotion Alliance will be invited to attend this spectacular event, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee. This will further provide opportunities for cultural exchange alongside the Maritime Silk Road. With a wide range of activities, the event will last until mid-December.

The Maritime Silk Road (Fuzhou) International Tourism Festival is an important project for Fujian Province and Fuzhou City, designed to accelerate the construction of the Core Area of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. The festival has been held for six consecutive years, from 2015 to 2020. It has enabled the formation of a new regional tourist cooperation platform for countries along and near the Maritime Silk Road, where they can showcase their achievements and pursue mutual benefits.

Source: The Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee

