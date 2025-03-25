Dr. Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, Chairman of the Nizam-e-Mustafa Party and former Federal Minister of Petroleum, stated on the occasion of Hazrat Ali’s martyrdom anniversary that the virtues, character, and achievements of Hazrat Ali illuminate the pages of Islamic history.
Dr. Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab said that every aspect of Hazrat Ali’s life serves as an excellent guide for Muslim rulers. He highlighted Hazrat Ali’s compassion for the poor, love for orphans and the needy, simple lifestyle, and principles of governance as a beacon for today’s rulers.
He further mentioned that Hazrat Ali was the first to present himself in the court of justice, setting an example, and implemented reforms in political, social, and educational fields. Dr. Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab prayed for Muslim rulers to seek guidance from the governance style of the Rashidun Caliphs.
Hazrat Ali was born in the “Kaaba” and martyred in the “Mosque.” He was among those companions who were given the glad tidings of paradise by the Prophet Muhammad ? during his lifetime. Titles such as the Conqueror of Khyber, Lion of God, Son-in-law of the Prophet ?, Fourth Caliph, Gate of Knowledge, and Interpreter of the Quran and Hadith highlight his distinguished personality.