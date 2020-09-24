The Charm of Cheongsam Was Promoted in Shenyang

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 24, 2020 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– The 4th China Textile Intangible Cultural Heritage Conference and the 2nd China (Shenyang) Cheongsam Culture Festival were held in China Industrial Museum on September 20th, according to the Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipality. A splendid visual feast of cheongsam was staged, which led to the trend of cheongsam at the opening ceremony, and realized the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage and cheongsam culture.

The event promoted the combination of textile intangible cultural heritage and cheongsam industry in Shenyang, the “ancient capital of cheongsam”, and it further demonstrated the clothing culture and fashion charm of Shenyang, a famous historical and cultural city.

Cheongsam culture prevailed from 1636 to the world in Shenyang. Cheongsam is an important resource to promote the development of cultural industry in Shenyang. Shenyang will hold Cheongsam Culture Festival to promote the development of clothing, cultural tourism and other industries.

The Tongshijie intangible cultural heritage academy project of Shenyang Shengjing manchu embroidery Cultural Industry Group Co., Ltd. held a theme conference of “Shengjing Manchu embroidery calligraphy spreading intangible cultural heritage” in Shenyang on the same day, which was also one of the important activities of the 4th China Textile Intangible Cultural Heritage Conference and the 2nd China (Shenyang) Cheongsam Culture Festival.

Tongshijie intangible cultural heritage academy is subordinate to the “Shengjing manchu embroidery three dimensional publishing project”, and is rated as “national cultural key export project” in 2019-2020 by the Ministry of Commerce and other five ministries and commissions. Intangible cultural heritage academy takes intangible cultural heritage as the goal. It shows the cultural self-confidence and cohesion of all ethnic groups.

Source: The Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipality

Image Attachments Links: Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=372367

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=372374