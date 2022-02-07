Lahore, February 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has regretted that the Indian government has written a new history of barbarity and savagery by committing unbearable brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister said that the Indian government is involved in the extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris. Innocent Kashmiri youth are being brutally murdered on a daily basis. Usman Buzdar said that there was no justification for the international community to remain silent on Indian atrocities and terrorism.

He said that the nefarious designs of India to change the Muslim majority into a minority through genocide will be foiled. The night of tyranny of Modi Sarkar is about to end soon adding that the independence of Indian held Kashmir is not far away. He said that no one can isolate Kashmir from Pakistan as both are conjoined twins and the whole Pakistani nation is standing beside the oppressed Kashmiris. He said that India must understand that the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination cannot be suppressed at gunpoint.

