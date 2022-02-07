Lahore, February 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that national resources were ruthlessly wasted in the name of self-exhibitory projects in the past but the incumbent government has totally eradicated such false tradition.

The people’s money is being spent only on the welfare of people now said Usman Buzdar. Politics is not meant for looting, plundering and corruption but to serve the people. He said that in the past politics was used to increase the bank balance. The menace of corruption pushed Pakistan backwards.

The present government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan has curbed the political culture of looting and plundering. Indiscriminate action has been taken against the influential Qabza Mafia in Punjab and valuable state land worth billions of rupees has got vacated.

