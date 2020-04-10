The Elderly are more susceptible to the adverse health, emotional, social and economic impacts of COVID19

April 10, 2020

Islamabad, April 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ministry of Human Rights has prepared specific guidelines for old age persons to protect themselves and advice on how to assist them through this difficult time These guidelines are related to washing hands, avoid going outside unnecessarily, maintain distance of 6 meter, keep enough dose of normal medication and contacting on helpline if they feel medical issues like breathing, fever, cough and flu. It is also important to help them in their cleanliness. The guidelines also include to involve them in daily activities during lockdown at home like gardening, watching TV, exercise and discussions.

