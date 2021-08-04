The Government of Japan to Offer 70 Training Programmes for around 120 Pakistani trainees in FY2021

Islamabad, August 04, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Government of Japan has decided to offer 70 training programmes, which are held in Japan or implemented online for Pakistani nationals every year, as a part of development cooperation for the further development of Pakistan. The programmes widely cover various sectors from social needs such as education, health, water resources, environment and human development, to industrial needs such as agriculture, energy, transportation and ICT. Governance, disaster risk reduction and gender are also covered. The number and condition of participants and terms are set according to the target of each course. The programmes for Pakistan have been implemented since 1957 and approximately 6,000 Pakistani people participated during long history.

The programmes are implemented by JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), thanks to the support by Japanese ministries, municipalities, universities and relevant organizations. Under the restriction on overseas travel by the COVID-19 pandemic, JICA is utilising alternative methods such as online communications so that opportunities to participate in the training will not be lost.

H.E. Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, citing his optimism on the training programmes in Japan, stated that these exceptionally wide variety training programmes can be achieved as a result of a long succession of more than 60 years track record. “I would like all participants to make maximum use of this opportunity, even in challenging times”, said the Ambassador. The Ambassador hoped that these participants who will broaden their knowledge in Japan could contribute towards the bright future of Pakistan and further strengthening of Japan-Pakistan relations.

For more information, contact:

Embassy of Japan in Pakistan

53-70, Ramna 5/4, Diplomatic Enclave 1,

Islamabad 44000, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9072500

Fax: +92-51-9072352

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.pk.emb-japan.go.jp