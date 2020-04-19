The Government of Punjab Protects Rights of Farmers

April 19, 2020

Lahore, April 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Minister for Environmental protection Mohammad Rizwan has said that the government of Punjab will ensure the protection of farmers at any cost while no one will be allowed to store wheat and Flour Mills will also not allowed to purchase wheat over quota. He expressed these views during a visit of wheat center along with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khurram Shahzad in Mangwal area of Gujarat. Earlier he chaired a meeting in DC office, in which ADC. Revenue Dr. Rani Hafsa Kanwal, AC Kharian Faisal Abbas Mangat, DFC Masood Ahmed were also present. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khurram Shahzad informed the provincial minister that the assistance programme of Government for the deserving families in Gujarat is continued while Rs. 23 crore have been distributed among 18638 deserving families through 14 centres.

The Deputy Commissioner further briefed that due to the excellent security arrangements in all the centres in the district, the procedure of distribution will be completed soon under Phase One. After that, the minister in interaction with the farmers at wheat center inquired about the facilities and expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the district administration. Deputy Commissioner briefed the provincial minister that five centres have been set up for wheat procurement in Gujarat district and more than 400 applications have been received.

Provincial Minister for Environment said that as per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar all basic facilities being ensured at wheat procurement centres. He also appreciated the steps taken in Gujarat to prevent Corona and said that the current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan taking all necessary steps to tackle this epidemic.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk

Related Posts