The inaugural ceremony of Research Cycle-II

February 3, 2020

Islamabad, February 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): A five month-long training course called “Research Cycle-II” (From February 3, to June 26, 2020) was launched at the Federal Judicial Academy on Monday. The Academy has initiated this research culture promoting training course among young judicial officers in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross. 12 judicial officers both males and females, with a strong knack for research from all over Pakistan are nominated by the High Courts to undergo this five months long programme.

While addressing the participants, Director General of the Academy, Mr. Hayat Ali Shah stated, “Since all of you have an instinct and passion for research, I hope, you will learn about basic facts and methodologies of research from the experts and seasoned researchers and conduct a quality research on the given subject and feel proud to be a part of this course in your professional career ahead.”

The DG also expressed his deep gratitude to the ICRC Pakistan, in particular, the head of delegation and its team, for their generous support to make this second programme Research Cycle-II- a reality. The highpoint of this unique research is the participation of judicial officers -two male and one female- from the brotherly country of the Republic of Maldives. This participation shows the confidence of foreign institutions of judicial education in the working of FJA.

