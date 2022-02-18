Islamabad, February 18, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Islamabad Police have launched ‘Online Complaint Management System’ to facilitate public on instructions of Inspector General Police Mohammad Ahsan Younus. The police have introduced seven different services including registration of FIR. The citizens will be able to avail all the services from their homes through the system.

The IGP said the police have been struggling to provide all facilities to the public at their doorsteps. According to the details, Islamabad Police have launched the online complaint management system to provide seven different services to the public.

These services include FIR registration, complaints about traffic, complaints against any police official, and regarding any investigation. The citizens will be able to get an e-tag number through their mobile phones without visiting police station. The e-tag numbers will be sent to the complainant through WhatsApp and text message.

The citizens are advised to visit Islamabad Police website or go to a direct link complaints.islamabadpolice.gov.pk to register their complaints. The IGP Mohammad Ahsan Younus said the Islamabad Police are making all out efforts to provide facilities to public at their doorsteps. He said the police was striving to make Islamabad a crime-free City by timely addressing complaints of the public.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Police

Data centre H-11, Admin Block,

Police Head Quarter, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9258371 Ext (160)

Fax: +92-51-4443180

Email: webmaster@islamabadpolice.gov.pk

Website: https://islamabadpolice.gov.pk