LONGYAN, China, Nov. 13, 2020 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– The Machinery Expo & Investment Fair kicked off in Longyan, Fujian Province on November 8. The event was hosted by the China Machinery Industry Federation, and supported by the China Chamber of International Commerce, the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of Fujian Province, the Fujian Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce and various other chambers of commerce and associations in Taiwan, according to the Publicity Department of Longyan Municipality.

With the theme ‘Cross-Strait Cooperation for a Win-win Development Path’, the event was guided by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the People’s Government of Fujian Province. It took place at the Longyan Convention Center from November 8 to 10. The exhibition covered an area of 30,000 square meters, divided into six exhibition areas – Industrial Development, Engineering and Environmental Protection Machinery, Special Vehicles and Emergency Equipment, Taiwan Machinery, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Accessories. 623 exhibitors displayed more than 600 construction machines, environmental sanitation machines, special vehicles, items of military-civilian equipment, of emergency equipment, and of intelligent manufacturing equipment, as well as more than 5,000 instruments, tools, functional parts and accessories.

This event also included more than 20 sessions and activities, such as the Industry Development Summit Forum, the inaugural Internet Conference of Longyan & the Longyan Digital Industry Development Project Meeting 2020, the Cross-Strait Youth Entrepreneurship and Employment Forum (Longyan) with the theme, Aiming to Develop and Facilitate Integration, the Development Forum of Inclusive Financing and the Integration of Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Venture Capital, the Longyan Special Vehicle Testing Platform Promotion Meeting 2020, the Russia-Fujian Online Meeting for Auto Parts Trading, and other investment study and trade fair activities.

Source: The Publicity Department of Longyan Municipality