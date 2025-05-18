The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, stated that the resolution of the Kashmir issue should occur through trilateral talks that include the Kashmiri people. He welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.
The President of Azad Kashmir mentioned that the U.S. President’s offer has once again highlighted the Kashmir issue on a global level, rendering India’s claim that Kashmir is an internal matter ineffective. He expressed pride in the Pakistani Army and Air Force for their robust response to India’s military aggression.
He further said that India has reached new heights of oppression against the Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir and that the Modi administration is pursuing Hindutva policies, dreaming of a unified India. On this occasion, the President of Azad Kashmir emphasized that the primary stakeholders in the Kashmir issue are the Kashmiri people, and the solution should be in accordance with their wishes and in line with United Nations resolutions.
The President urged the international community, especially the United States, to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people, to ensure peace in the region.