The politics being done by the PDM parties on flood is highly condemnable: CM Punjab 

Lahore, September 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the politics being done by the PDM parties on flood is highly condemnable. He stated that that the wisdom of those doing politics on flood can only be mourned. The leaders of political parties included in the PDM are indifferent and are least concerned about the flood affectees.

CM highlighted that the Punjab government has taken all possible measures to help the flood affectees. He stated that all the PDM parties are doing oral calculations and these elements have proved that they are devoid of any feelings in their heart for their calamity-stricken brothers and sisters. CM denounced that these people always promoted the politics of their vested interests adding that if they cannot serve the grief-stricken humanity then do not rub salt into their wounds.

