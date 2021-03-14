The President Defence Housing Authority Golf Cup Championship concluded today at Lahore Defence Raya Golf and Country Club

Rawalpindi, March 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): The President Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Golf Cup Championship concluded today at Lahore Defence Raya Golf and Country Club. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was the chief guest in the concluding session of the tournament. COAS appreciated the performance of players and awarded prizes to the winners. The COAS also inaugurated Raya Fairways. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Commander 4 Corps.

