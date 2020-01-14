The President, Prime Minister and Chairman Senate of Pakistan express condolences and sympathies with their Australian counterparts over the bushfires

January 13, 2020

Canberra, January 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): The President of Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Imran Khan and the Honourable Chairman Senate, H.E. Mr. Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani have expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the government and people of Australia over the devastating bushfires.

In their separate condolence messages to the Honourable Governor General, Prime Minister and President of the Senate of Commonwealth of Australia, the Pakistani dignitaries have stated that, the thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Pakistan are with all those affected by the shocking bushfires in Australia. President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed the confidence that the Australian people will overcome this challenge with their characteristic resilience.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and large-scale material damage has conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to assist in any manner possible, keeping in view the close friendly ties and deep-rooted historical connections between the two countries. Chairman Senate Mr. Sanjrani also conveyed his readiness to help and support Australian authorities by everything in his power in this challenging time.

For more information, contact:

High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra

Postal Address: P.O Box 7130, Yarralumla, ACT 2600

Physical Address: 4 Perth Avenue, Yarralumla, ACT 2600 (Australia)

Tel: +61-2-62731114

Fax: +61-2-62731199

Email: phc@pakistan.org.au

Website: https://www.pakistan.org.au/

Related Posts