January 22, 2020

Islamabad, January 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Senate sub-Committee on the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development in its meeting on Wednesday at Parliament House, discussed in details of illegal occupation of plots of overseas Pakistanis in Mehran Town, Karachi.

The Committee showed dismay at the slow progress of the KDA investigation and lack of figures on the issue. It was recommended that a Committee be formed at the level of Chief Secretary Sindh so that land is vacated. DIG East, Karachi Amir Farooqui was of the view that due to political influence of illegal occupants, conducting a police operation without support from the Rangers is impossible.

The Committee resolved to write a letter to Chief Minister Sindh and Chief Secretary Sindh to look into the matter and was of the view that a meeting with all stakeholders is imperative to settle this issue. It stressed that a lot depends on the will of the Provincial Government. Deliberating over payment to illegal occupants to vacate the land, the Committee directed that any such payment must be made by KDA, as this occupation was not the land owners fault.

Chaired by Senator Nighat Mirza, the meeting was attended by Senator Samina Saeed, Senator Mirza Afridi and senior officers from the Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Karachi Development Authority, Sindh Police along with all concerned.

