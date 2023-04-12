The third day of Katcha operation under the supervision of Ig Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the advancement of fresh police squads Continue

Lahore, April 12, 2023 (PPI-OT):The grand operation of the Punjab Police against the criminal elements in Katcha is underway and the police forces are continuing to advance in the inner areas of Katcha whereas the exchange of fire is going on intermittently. While advancing towards Katcha Karachi and Katchi Haiderabad, hundreds of acres of land have been retrieved by police.

The dacoits fired heavily on the police force, in response to which the police teams also took effective action and two dangerous dacoits were killed during exchange of fire. The killed dacoits were identified as Bakhtiar and Muazzam alias Telu, the killed dacoits were found to be related to the Machhi gang and on checking the records, both the dacoits were found to have records of more than a dozen cases.

Two Kalashnikovs and several rounds were also recovered from the dead dacoits. Both dacoits were involved in serious crimes like attacks on police, robbery, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom. Additional IG South Punjab Maqsood ul Hassan, DIG CTD Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani and RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed visited the operational area while DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal is commanding the operation.

According to the details, under the leadership of IG Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, according to the heat map, a grand operation of the police had started to clean Katcha from criminal elements, which has entered the third day. One dacoit was killed and six dacoits were arrested during past three days. Meanwhile, police are also making advancement in Katcha.

Yesterday, the police were continuing their operations towards Katcha Karachi and Katchi Hyderabad areas, in which hundreds of acres of land were cleared of criminal elements and writ of the state has also been established. DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal is commanding the ongoing police operation while he is accompanied by ASP Shahzeb Chachar circle SHOs and armored vehicles, modern weapons.

A heavy contingent of dedicated police and elite forces are advancing, police have demolished the lairs of criminals in areas cleared of criminal elements and burnt them down so that they can never be inhabited again.

Meanwhile, Additional IG South Punjab Maqsoodul Hasan, DIG CTD Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani along with RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed visited the operation area and reviewed the ongoing operations, performance and overall situation of the police.

RPO Rai Babar Saeed briefed them, the police officers praised the police performance for the high morale of the jawans and the force for clearing sufficient area of Katcha in just three days. In order to make this operation successful, modern technical means and the support of all security agencies will be continued as per the heat map. Police have also assistance of CTD, special branch and all law enforcement agencies.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk