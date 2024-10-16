Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has said there are immense opportunities to forge a strong partnership between Pakistan and Texas in diverse fields, including IT, agriculture, textiles, and sports.
He was talking during meetings with Texas leadership, business community, and Pakistani diaspora in Dallas and Houston during his three-day visit to Texas, says a press release received here on Tuesday from Texas.
The Ambassador said Pakistan can serve as an economic corridor not only for the region but also for the world’s major economies with large market of 250 million people.
He said Pakistani diaspora in the United States can play a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties with the US while also helping their counterparts capitalize on economic opportunities in Pakistan.
The visit was aimed at connecting with the Texas leadership to explore possibilities for enhancing Pak-US bilateral relations across various sectors and to engage with the Pakistani community in Texas, who are making significant contributions in their professional fields.
The Ambassador met Texas Governor Greg Abbott to discuss possibilities for cooperation in fields such as IT, agriculture, textiles, and sports. As the 8th largest economy in the world, Texas offers significant trade and economic opportunities for Pakistan.
He also inaugurated the first-ever 02-day Pakistan Literature Festival, organized by the International Academy of Letters (IAL).
Earlier, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh met leadership of the Ismaili community at the Jamaat Khana, commending their contributions under the guidance of His Highness Aga Khan.
He also joined Congressman Al Green and members of the diplomatic corps in a send-off ceremony for two containers of medical equipment bound for Pakistan.
He visited clinics run by the Ibne Sina Foundation and was briefed on the services provided to the under-served community in Greater Houston.
In Dallas, the Ambassador had a luncheon meeting with Congressman Lance Carter Gooden, where they discussed Pak-US bilateral relations, security and defense cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global developments.
He also met Pakistan Chamber of Commerce-USA and highlighted Pakistan’s trade and investment potential, especially in sectors like IT and agriculture, and assured Pakistani-American businesses of support in pursuing opportunities in Pakistan.
Rizwan Saeed Sheikh lauded contributions of Pakistani diaspora to strengthening Pak-US relations and projecting a positive image of Pakistan in the United States.
He said the community is the most enduring link in the Pak-US relationship. He said a strong Pak-US relationship benefits not only our two countries but also the future generations of our community.