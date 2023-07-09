There will be bloodshed if transparent polls not held: AML chief

RAWALPINDI:Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed warned on Sunday that there would be bloodshed if transparent elections were not held in the country.

"Transparent elections are the only solution to all problems faced by the country," he said on his Twitter handle.

Rashid said the masses should bear one more month of inflation and difficulties. “The day the assemblies will be dissolved, the new politics will dawn in the country,” he said.

The former interior minister said those who were proud of enjoying authority and power and violating sanctity of the home would be held accountable. “The innocent people will get freedom from prisons,” added the AML chief.

He said the IMF had no trust in the incumbent government and its finance minister that's why they [IMF officials] were visiting other people’s home [PTI chief] to seek guarantees.

Criticizing the current government, Rashid said that 100 million people had fallen below the poverty line and at least 20 million people had become jobless. "Lenders also need a loan repayment guarantee, otherwise, the default sword is hanging on Pakistan," he maintained.

“This is the achievement of 15-month-old [PML-N] government. Parties in the PDM will be at daggers drawn in a month. There will be a tug-of-war, there will be judo-karate (fight) within the alliance,” he said.

The AML chief further said that economic stability could not be achieved without political stability. “Elections will be held in the country. Zardari and Bilawal are absent from the political scene. It isn't clear whether they support the IMF agreement or not,” he said.

He said the laws passed in the parliament without a two-third majority had no status, adding restrictions imposed on media freedom gave rise to rumours.

“Pakistan is already isolated in the international community. They are demanding the government to ensue political stability but in these circumstances the EU may withdraw the GSP Plus status,” said Rashid warned.