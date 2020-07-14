Thieves of sugar, flour, petrol are PTI heroes: Dharejo

July 14, 2020

KARACHI:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo while reacting to the statement of Federal Minister Murad Saeed, said on Monday that Murad Saeed’s political struggle is not hidden from anyone and how Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power, the nation knows this very well.

He said that son of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and son of Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of Sindh and Sindh has given birth to Pakistan. Dharejo added Murad Saeed should reveal his political identity. Other federal minister’s people, including Murad Saeed, are telling lies and lies only. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that ministers holding press conferences based on propaganda, they should also talk about the performance of their portfolios.

Thieves have gathered under the self-styled Sadiq and Amin leadership like Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that sugar thieves, flour thieves, petrol thieves were all heroes of PTI. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that those who claimed to give 10 million jobs were begging to IMF. All the development projects completed during the PPP era were part of the record. He asked the PTI government to show any project that had been completed by PTI and the claims of improvement in foreign policy were just a bundle of lies.

He said that it was unfortunate that PTI had given the country nothing but crises. The people of Sindh are aware and the PPP has provided employment from house to house. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that due to wrong policies of the federal government, poor people are longing for employment and poverty in the country is increasing day by day which is a matter of great concern.

