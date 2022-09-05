Karachi, September 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the World Bank has expressed its willingness to provide assistance to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporations an emergency basis for the rapid restoration of rain-affected infrastructure in the city.

“This is a good news for Karachi, with the support of the World Bank, the roads, arteries, bridges, underpasses and flyovers of the city will be improved as soon as possible which will provide convenience to the citizens,” the Administrator said this on the occasion of a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank in his office here.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officers were also present in the meeting. The Administrator Karachi said that in the past, with the cooperation of the World Bank and other international organizations, important projects have been carried out in Karachi. He hoped that the World Bank’s support will also play a key role in the restoration of affected infrastructure in various areas of Karachi after the recent rains.

“The World Bank team will be provided all facilities and support in Karachi so that they can complete their work as soon as possible,” he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab informed the representatives of the World Bank about the ongoing development projects in Karachi and said that the basic infrastructure of the city is being improved and all the works under a comprehensive strategy are being completed on time.

“Sindh Government is trying to provide facilities to the citizens in every sector. The provincial government and KMC allocate adequate funds for development works and prioritize those projects that can provide immediate and maximum benefits to the citizens,” the Administrator said.

He said that in the projects designed for the improvement of the city, all the relevant institutions have been taken on board and the problems are being solved through a joint strategy. He said that the underground sewerage system is being fixed before the construction of roads so that the roads constructed with a large amount of funds don’t get damaged due to collapsed sewerage system.

The Administrator Karachi informed the delegation about jurisdiction of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and said that various institutions have control of land in Karachi. However, he said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is central body of municipal services and its staff and machinery are deployed in every area of the city for various tasks.

