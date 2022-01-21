This year will be revival of Pakistani Cinema: Fawad 

Islamabad, January 20, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says this year will be revival of Pakistani Cinema as ten films will be made in the public-private sector under the newly established film division of Pakistan Television.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said Pakistan Film Week is beginning at the Dubai Expo from today where eleven Pakistani films will be screened in Pakistan Enclosure from tomorrow till 26th of next month. It is worth mentioning that the Pakistani pavilion at the ongoing Dubai Expo has been largely admired for presenting the true potential of the country. The expo, being attended by more than 100 countries of the world, will continue till 31st March this year.

