Thousands turn up for martyrs’ funeral in IOK

March 10, 2020

Srinagar, March 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions participated in the funeral prayers of two martyred youth in Kulgam and Shopian districts. The youth identified as Shabbir Ahmed Malik and Aamir Ahmed Dar were killed by Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Ribbon area of Shopian district, yesterday. The troops also destroyed a house with mortar shells. Amid high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, the martyred youth were buried in their ancestral graveyards in Kulgam and Shopian districts. The killing triggered complete shutdown in the two districts.

The Chairman of Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Ummat-e-Islami in their separate statements in Srinagar said that the collaborators of India like Altaf Bukhari, Usman Majeed and others would face the wrath of the people of Kashmir for becoming a pawn in the hands of fascist Hindu rulers in India. They said that the new political formation in Kashmir led by the new traitors like Mir Jafers and Sadiqs is meant to serve the interests of their fascist masters in Delhi. Shabbir Ahmed Dar said these stooges cannot change the ground realities in Kashmir. Ummat-e-Islami Spokesman, Riaz-ul-Qadri reminded Altaf Bukhari and his accomplices of the lesson given by the Kashmiris to the Indian proxies like Shaikh Abdullah and Bakhshi Ghulam Muhammad for facilitating India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

In London, the Law Society of England and Wales through an official letter written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grave concern over the continued detention of the President of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir Mian Abdul Qayoom. Calling his detention as ‘judicial harassment’, the Law Society, which represents more than 180,000 solicitors, said that Mian Qayoom’s detention seemed to be politically motivated and a consequence of his work as a lawyer and representative for persons detained under draconian Public Safety Act in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in the name of preventing students from pro-freedom activities, Indian authorities have decided to install CCTV cameras at colleges and universities in the Kashmir valley. The CCTV cameras would be installed in all classrooms.

The Kuala Lumpur based non-governmental organization, Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization in a statement expressed deep anguish over the prevailing bloodbath targeting Muslims in India and inhuman lockdown in occupied Kashmir. Five members of a family including three minor girls, a boy and a woman, were killed after a residential house was hit by a boulder at Barmeen Khein in Udhampur district.

