At least three Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel were martyred in a shootout with suspected drug traffickers at a toll plaza in Jhelum area, police said today.
According to police, the suspects were traveling from Rawalpindi to Lahore on GT Road when they were intercepted at the toll plaza. The suspects opened fire on the ANF team after they were stopped, resulting in the martyrdom of three personnel, including Head Constable Gulzar, Zeeshan, and Mazhar.
The police have arrested one suspect, while two others fled the scene and hid in the nearby hills. Police officials stated that the vehicle used by the suspects had been taken to the Dina Police Station for further investigation and a search operation is underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects.