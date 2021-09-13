“Three Brothers-2021” military exercise of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan begin in Baku

Islamabad, September 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):The trilateral military exercise Three Brothers-2021 has begun in Baku, Azerbaijan. The contingents of Special Forces from Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey are participating in the exercise. The exercise will continue till 22nd of this month and it will further strengthen trilateral cooperation among three brotherly countries.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk