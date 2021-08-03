Three civilians injured in Indian police’s firing in Srinagar 

Srinagar, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, three civilians were injured when Indian police personnel resorted to indiscriminate firing in Srinagar city, today. The police personnel fired indiscriminately following the injuring of a cop in an attack by unidentified gunmen on a police party near Sheeraz Khanyar area of Srinagar. Soon after the attack, Indian police and troops cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers. Further details are awaited.

