Three-day Int’l tourism conference to be held in Islamabad from July 11

ISLAMABAD:A three-day international conference to promote tourism in Pakistan will be held in Islamabad from 11th of the next month.

This was announced by Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar at a news conference in Islamabad today.

He said a national tourism policy under Gandhara Diplomacy has been finalized and drat of possible Memorandums of Understanding has been shared with the diplomatic corps in Islamabad.

Dr Ramesh Kumar said in addition to the international conference, a roundtable meeting is also being convened on 5th of the next month in which ambassadors of Japan, Vietnam, Sudan, Switzerland, Nepal, Palestine, and Malaysia have confirmed their participation in the event.

He said Pakistan is teemed with cultural heritage and the government is determined to promote tourism, especially historical sites, scenic beauty of the country, and religious tourism. He said tourists can get a ten days e-visa through Gandhara Portal within seven days.