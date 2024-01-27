Three-day winter festival held in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: A three-day thrilling winter festival was organized by Pakistan Army in District Ghizer in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to a report on Saturday, the event attended by a diverse audience including political figures, social influencers, locals and tourists, aimed to not only celebrate winter sports but also to promote tourism in the breathtaking northern areas.

The closing ceremony was attended by the Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and Force Commander Northern Areas. Prizes were distributed among the winning players of various competitions. The locals expressed their appreciation for the joint efforts of the local government and Army in organizing the events.