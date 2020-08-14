Three dead in Ziarat road accident

August 14, 2020

Quetta:Three person died while four others sustained injuries when a vehicle of picnickers faced an accident in the area of Domera in district Ziarat on Friday.

According to details, a vehicle of picnickers fell into a ditch in the area of Domera. Resultantly, three persons from Bostan namely Muhammad Zaman, Nasrullah and Nadeem died while four others sustained injuries. Injured persons were referred to Quetta after providing initial treatment in Ziarat.

Related Posts