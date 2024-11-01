Three residential houses and two shops were destroyed in a series of fire incidents in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, a fire in the Daderkoot area of Kulgam district resulted in the loss of three homes and a cow shed. Simultaneously, two shops were damaged in a separate fire incident in the Tarzoo Sopore area of Baramulla district.
Such incidents have become increasingly routine in IIOJK, with many believing that elements linked to the Hindutva agenda, including the BJP, RSS, and Jansang, along with Indian security personnel, may be behind them. The aim appears to be to destabilize the local economy and instill fear within the territory.