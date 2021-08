HUB: Three persons sustained injuries when a truck overturned on Hub bypass in district Lasbella on Tuesday. According to rescue sources, a truck overturned on Hub bypass in district Lasbella, resultantly, three persons sustained injuries. The injured were identified as Zubair, 8, son of Javed, Ikram-ud-Din, 25, son of Akram and Muhammad Rahim, 25, son of Ghulam Umer. They were shifted to Civil Hospital, Hub for treatment.