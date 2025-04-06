Three young siblings were tragically killed in a fire; the children were alone at home while their parents went out to get medicine.
According to details, Zahra Khan, a laborer residing in village 31 GD, had gone with his sick wife to the doctor on Friday night to get her medication. Meanwhile, their three young children, six-year-old Abdullah, five-year-old Shiza, and three-year-old Qamar Abbas, were alone at home.
The children were sleeping on a single bed in the living room. To ward off mosquitoes, they had lit cow dung cakes near the bed. A corner of the sheet they were using fell onto the burning cakes, catching fire, which quickly spread, engulfing the bed and everything in the room.
The room filled with fire and smoke, and all three innocent children perished in the blaze. Local residents, with the help of rescue services, managed to control the fire and retrieve the children from the room.