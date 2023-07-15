Three killed, 20 injured as coach overturns near Lasbela

LASBELA: At least three people were killed and 20 other sustained injuries as a coach overturned near Lasbela, a districts in Balochistan province, in the wee hours of Saturday According to details, a coach going to Karachi From Quetta turned turtle due to over-speeding in Bela area of Lasbela, killing three persons on the spot and injuring 20 others.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.