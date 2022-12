ISLAMABAD: Three newly appointed Additional Judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took oath of office at a ceremony here in Islamabad on Thursday.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq administered the oath to Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz. The ceremony was attended by lawyers and Judges of the High Court.