Three NICVD doctors get interim bail in NICVD corruption case

Karachi
PPI News AgencyLeave a Comment on Three NICVD doctors get interim bail in NICVD corruption case

KARACHI:Three more doctors of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Friday moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) for interim bail after receiving call-up notices issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

 

Three doctors of the NICVD including Dr Muhammad Raza, Jibran and Dr Rabia approached the SHC after the call-up notices by the NAB.

 

The SHC granted them the interim bail against the surety bonds of Rs0.5 million each. The court, later, adjourned the hearing until November 23 after issuing notice to the NAB.

 

The NAB is probing into the matters of alleged corruption and illegal appointments in the NICVD.

