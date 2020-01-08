Three persons injured in Srinagar blast

January 8, 2020

Srinagar, January 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, three persons were injured in a grenade blast in Srinagar city, today. The blast occurred in Habbak area of the city resulting in the injuries to three civilians. All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Indian forces sealed all entry and exit points and launched search operations in he area. Meanwhile, an Indian army porter died after struck by an avalanche at Shahpur in Poonch district, police said.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts