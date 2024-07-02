Three inmates escaped from Sub Prison Duki on Monday, sending a blow to the performance of the jail authorities.
According to a report, three prisoners were confined in Sub Prison Duki located within the premises of police station Duki. They fled the jaily breaking the ventilator of the washroom.
The escaped prisoners were Asmatullah, Kabeer and Siddiq who had been implicated in different cases of dacoities. Police across district Duki have been placed on high alert after the incident, and all entry and exit points of Duki were being monitored to recapture the prisoners.