JHELUM: Three students were killed when their motorbikes collided with each other in tehsil Dina of district Jhelum on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, two motorbikes collided with each other in near Jhelum. As a result, two students were killed on the spot while another suffered injuries.

The bodies and injured were rushed to a local hospital where the injured died due to serious condition. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere among the houses of victims.