Pakistan Meteorological Department informed on Monday that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country and a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country.
During the next 24 hours, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, thunderstorm-rains are likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan.
Past 24 Hour Weather: Hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barkhan, and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm): In Punjab, the rain was recorded as Islamabad (City 33, Saidpur 06, Golra 03), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 18), and Murree 04. In Gilgit Baltistan, Bagrote 11, Bunji 04, and Gupis 02. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malam Jabba 10, Balakot 05, Dir (upper) 01, and in Balochistan, Barkhan 03, Kashmir: Rawalakot 01.
Yesterday’s highest maximum temperatures (Â°C): Chhor, Jacobabad 46, Dadu, Hafizabad, Turbat 45, Bhakkar, Sakrand and Shaheed Benazirabad 44.