As Hindu yatris begin their Amarnath pilgrimage, authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have implemented stringent measures in the name of so-called security across the territory.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupation authorities have justified these measures citing security concerns. However, local residents express apprehension over potential disruptions to their daily lives due to these unprecedented security measures. The first batch of Hindu pilgrims arrived in Kashmir on Friday.
Indian officials have established a comprehensive security blanket along the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, with extensive area domination and surveillance operations. Multi-layered security checks, enhanced surveillance, and round-the-clock monitoring are in effect. Personnel of Indian police, Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and other paramilitary units, have been strategically deployed across various locations. Drones, CCTV cameras, and aerial surveillance are actively monitoring the highway and its surroundings. Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been positioned at critical points.