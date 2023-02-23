TikTok hosts its first digital safety event in Pakistan under its Safety Ambassadors Programme

Karachi: TikTok held its first-ever event in Pakistan as it launched its Safety Ambassadors Programme to create awareness around digital safety in the country. Boasting over 1 billion monthly active users globally, TikTok remains an entertainment platform dedicated to empowering its users. Lauded for its innovative and diverse community, another factor that has led to TikTok’s popularity has been its emphatic focus on user protection and safety and the #SaferTogether campaign in Pakistan is another step in that direction for the platform.

The event featured a star-studded panel discussion including some of Pakistan’s most renowned content creators, including Taimur Salahuddin (aka Mooroo), Irfan Junejo, Faiza Saleem, Amtul Haseen Baweja, Hamza Bhatti, Areeka Haq, Anoushey Ashraf and Kazi Muhammad Akber. Speaking to a full-house audience, which included Pakistan’s creator’s community and journalists, the panelists discussed various aspects around digital safety including misinformation, harassment and cyber bullying, online scams while advocating for responsible usage of the internet and safe content creation. Guests were also given tips and guidelines on how they could become good content creators by creating compelling content. During the question and answer session, the audience interacted with the creators and gained exciting insights into the different challenges of content creation.

The campaign is a part of TikTok’s goal to foster a safe and welcoming platform for its vibrant and diverse communities. With the #SaferTogether initiative, TikTok also aims to create awareness about how users can take advantage of the various in-app safety features available on the platform. Safety of its users remains TikTok’s top priority. The platform offers a centralized location for safety updates called the Safety Centre that provides updated information on all actions that TikTok implements to continuously boost safety and security on the platform.

The Safety Centre also contains all the tools and tips about TikTok’s safety features and measures, including the New User Safety Guide, Guide for Parents, resources on what to do to ensure safety and a thorough Privacy Guide. Furthermore, the Safety Centre is regularly updated to stay ahead of the curve and ensure proper guidelines are in place for its users. TikTok has a robust set of Community Guidelines in place to moderate inappropriate content and behaviour. With zero tolerance for harmful content that incites violence against other users or any content that violates its Community Guidelines, TikTok leaves no stones unturned to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its users. The Community Guidelines are available both in English and Urdu languages.

The Safety Ambassadors Programme reinforces TikTok’s commitment to digital safety as the platform continues to combat the industry-wide issue of online and offline safety of users. The campaign is also a reminder of TikTok’s proactive efforts in educating users about safety, misinformation and the power of authentic content.