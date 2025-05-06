The life of a lion for one day is better than the life of a jackal for a hundred years. With these words, the 226th martyrdom anniversary of the great martyr of the subcontinent, Tipu Sultan, was observed on Sunday.
Tipu Sultan, whose real name was Sultan Fateh Ali, was born in 1750 in the Indian state of Mysore to Nawab Hyder Ali Khan. He spent his entire life struggling for freedom from the British.
After the death of Nawab Hyder Ali Khan in 1782, Tipu Sultan took over the rule of Mysore and named the state “Sultanate Khudadad.”
Sultan Fateh Ali Tipu sacrificed his life on May 4, 1799. In remembrance of his martyrdom, his determination, sacrifice, and struggle were paid tribute.