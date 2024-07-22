Islamabad: Mohammad Abdullah Gul, Chairman of Tehreek e Jawaan Pakistan (TJP), has raised concerns about the security of India’s nuclear command and control systems following a theft incident involving nuclear materials and equipment in Mumbai.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Gul’s statement highlighted recent thefts of radioactive materials and equipment from India’s nuclear facilities, including an incident involving a radiography camera from the residence of a former Income Tax Commissioner in Mumbai. The thefts have prompted questions about the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Commission (IAEA) and the response of Western nations to security breaches in India’s nuclear sector.
Gul pointed out that Indian media reports confirm the arrest of five individuals found possessing a radiography camera, which is typically used in industrial radiography to inspect materials for internal defects. The device reportedly had markings related to radioisotope technology, and a black box indicating radiation presence was also recovered at the scene.
Gul expressed concerns over the potential misuse of stolen radioactive devices in terrorism, specifically implicating Western countries and the IAEA for their lack of action against repeated security lapses in India.
