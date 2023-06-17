TLP ends long march after talks with govt

ISLAMABAD:Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced that the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has agreed to call off its long march after successful talks with the government.

This was informed by Rana Sanaullah at a joint news conference with TLP senior leader Shafiq Amini in Islamabad on Saturday. The TLP leader said they will now end their “Pakistan Bachao March” (Save Pakistan March) following three-day fruitful talks with the government.

According to Rana Sanaullah and Shafiq Amini, the government has accepted the demands of the TLP, including a reduction in the price of petrol. The minister said “Their reservations were related to the Prophethood, which is the main component of every Muslim’s faith and steps are being taken to protect it.”

Regarding Aafia Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah said the case of Aafia Siddiqui is a national issue, and every Pakistani is saddened by her imprisonment. “Sister Fauzia Siddiqui met her a few days ago and the condition in which Aafia was kept is sad,” he added.

He urged that human rights organizations should take notice of it. Rana said that the TLP demanded a cut in petroleum product prices. He said they are on the same page as the government also wants to provide relief to the people. “Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured reduction in the price of petrol and wanted to resolve all issues in a peaceful manner,” he added.

The TLP leader on the occasion said that the government has accepted all demands including petrol price. Shafiq Amini appreciated that unlike the previous government the present government did not take the path of confrontation.