To facilitate Port Users (Exporters/ Importers) amidst COVID-19, Ministry of Maritime Affairs has extended the free time at Karachi Port Trust from 5 Days to 15 Days

April 21, 2020

Islamabad, April 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Karachi Port has been working round the clock to keep the supply chain in the country. However, due to COVID-19, the business community was facing difficulties in getting their consignments cleared and transported out of port due to lock down. Resultantly, the delay was resulting in demurrage charges being levied on the cargo. The Federal Cabinet, in cognizance of the above, extended the free time to provide relief to the business community in light of the above, the free period has been extended from 5 days to 15 working days till 30th April, 2020.

However, on expiry of this period and for the containers landing between 25/03/2020 to 30/04/2020, the second slab of charges in lieu of demurrage will come into effect. In addition to that the Terminal Operating Companies (TOCs) will be allowed by Karachi Port Trust to utilise the storage space of KPT during this period and even after expiry of the said time, the storage space will not be denied till 15th of May, 2020. Further, the KPT has taken up the issue of enhancing the free time at the terminals with TOCs. TOCs will be facilitated to shift their laden boxes to west and east wharves during the lockdown subject to the availability of the space.

Moreover, KPT in coordination with customs authorities will designate different locations as bonded areas as per requirements to accommodate landed boxes during the lockdown period. Ministry of Maritime Affairs in response to COVID-19 has already taken unprecedented steps to facilitate its workers by sending the daily wagers on paid leave for two months, by keeping the ports operational 24/7, by contributing huge sums to the PM’s Corona Fund, distribution of ration and donation to Indus Hospital. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs has actively engaged with trade associations, chambers of commerce and industrialists to come up with a practical solution for keeping the industries without compromising on the precautionary steps in order to contain pandemic.

