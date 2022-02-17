To provide citizen centric policing, Islamabad Police launches its services through WhatsApp to provide better service to the citizens is our mission: IGP 

Islamabad, February 17, 2022 (PPI-OT):In order to provide citizen centric policing where red-tapism and VIP culture is eradicated,

Islamabad Police has launched its services through WhatsApp. It was stated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas in his message while guiding public about this service.

The IGP said that it is the first of its kind WhatsApp based service developed by any Police force of Pakistan. Muhammad Ahsan Younas further told that this service is free of cost and it is expected that citizens will be able to avail services of Islamabad Police through their fingertips using WhatsApp.

The citizens will receive all information about police services after getting themselves registered by sending a simple message on WhatsApp number 03342874287, 033ICTP ICTP. The citizens through WhatsApp can get services in both English and Urdu languages.

Islamabad police chief termed the step towards modern policing in the federal capital adding that Islamabad police is taking many steps to provide maximum facilities to the general public at their doorstep. He added that Islamabad police had already introduced 28 different services including walk through service at public facilitation center F-6 Islamabad.

